2025 All-BCR Girls Golf Team

St. Bede's Anna Cyrocki puts during the Class 1A Regionals on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Aliyanna Arteaga, fr., St. Bede

It was a memorable freshman season for Arteaga, who made her way to sectional by shooting a 98 on her home course at Spring Creek as the fifth individual qualifier at the St. Bede Regional. She shot a 104 at sectional, finishing with a nine-hole season average of 53.

Hanna Claiborne, jr., Princeton

Claiborne punched her ticket back to sectionals by shooting a 97 at Spring Creek as the fourth individual qualifier at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional. She shot a 100 at the Pontiac Sectional. She placed ninth in the Three Rivers Meet to earn first-team all-conference honors. The southpaw swinger averaged a 50 on the year, knocking off two strokes from a year ago. This is Claiborne’s second selection to the All-BCR First Team.

Anna Cyrocki, sr., St. Bede

The St. Bede senior was a sectional qualifier for the second straight year, shooting a 101 at Spring Creek at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional. She was the top area scorer at the Pontiac Sectional with a 96. Cyrocki averaged a 49, twice shooting a low of 41. She is named to the All-BCR First Team for the third time.

Mae Hagenbuch, sr., St. Bede

The St. Bede senior was a sectional qualifier for the second straight year, shooting a 101 at Spring Creek at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional. She tied teammate Anna Cyrocki for area scoring honors at the Pontiac Sectional with a 96. The senior swinger averaged a 51. Hagenbuch makes her first appearance to the All-BCR First Team.

Illyana Jones, so., Princeton

Jones makes the All-BCR First Team for the first time. The sophomore swinger also advanced to sectionals for the first time, making it out of the St. Bede Regional as the eighth individual qualifier with a round of 102, Princeton’s second best score of the day. She averaged a 52 on the year.

Reese Reviglio, sr., Princeton

The Princeton senior earned second-team Three Rivers All-Conference honors, placing 13th overall. Reviglio averaged a 49, with a season low of 44, bowing out with a 106 at the St. Bede Regional. This is the third selection to the All-BCR first team for Reviglio, who was the 2024 BCR Golfer of the Year.

Honorable mention

Quinn Entrican, so., St. Bede - Averaged a 61.9 for St. Bede, shooting a 110 at regional

Gabby Martinez, so., St. Bede - Averaged a 60.6 for St. Bede with 123 at regional

Breann Martinez, sr., St. Bede - Averaged a 63 in her final season for the Bruins, bowing out with a 113 at regional

Michaela Noder, jr., Bureau Valley - Led the Storm with a 53 average, shooting a 112 at regional

Gracie Phillips, jr., Bureau Valley - The Storm’s only other golfer averaged a 64