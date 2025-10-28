Streator library hosts week of events, from scavenger hunts to art and gaming

The Streator Public Library is hosting a variety of events from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15 for all ages, featuring activities ranging from scavenger hunts to art and gaming. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library is hosting a variety of events from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15 for all ages, featuring activities ranging from scavenger hunts to art and gaming.

Starting Nov. 10, the Squirrel Scavenger Hunt invites visitors to search the library for hidden items with a new theme each week. Also running all week is the Lego Club, where children ages 0-5 and older can build and create with Legos. Parents must be present to access the Lego bins.

On Nov. 10, adults can join The Scribble Studio from 4 to 5 p.m. for sensory-friendly craft projects. Later that evening, the Cooking Club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. to share dishes and swap recipes.

Game Time for teens ages 10 and up takes place Nov. 12 from 3 to 4 p.m., featuring video games, board games and puzzles. That day also includes the Page Turners kids book club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages 10-14, and the Let’s Talk: True Crime discussion from 6 to 7 p.m. for teens and adults intrigued by true crime stories.

On Nov. 13, toddlers can enjoy the Mother Goose Club at 11 a.m., focusing on social skills through nursery rhymes. That afternoon, watercolor painting is offered from 3 to 4 p.m. for all ages, with materials provided. Teens can attend the Discovery Lab from 4 to 5 p.m. to explore STEM topics.

Adults can craft cork pumpkins on Nov. 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The week wraps up Nov. 15 with DND & Friends tabletop gaming for kids and teens from 1:30 to 3 p.m., featuring the Mushroom Hyrule Campaign. Silent Library, a challenge to complete tasks without making noise, runs from 2 to 4 p.m. for all ages.

All events take place at the library, with many offering opportunities for families and community members to connect and learn.