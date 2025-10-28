Newark advances; Marquette, Streator see seasons end: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Newark d. Mooseheart 25-9, 25-3: At Yorkville on Monday, the top-seeded Norsemen won their opener in the Class 1A Yorkville Christian Regional, advancing on to Wednesday’s semifinal against the hosts, also a winner Monday.

Zoey Carlson (nine kills), Myah Wolf (five kills), Rylie Carlson (five kills), Taylor Jeffers (17 assists, six aces) and Ella romeland (nine assists, four aces) paced the attack for Newark (30-4).

Donovan d. Marquette 29-27, 19-25, 25-23: At Grant Park, the Crusaders lost a three-set heartbreaker in the opening match of the Class 1A Grant Park Regional despite outscoring Donovan, whoch moves on to face top-seeded Watseka.

Marquette finishes the season 11-15.

Galesburg d. Streator 25-15, 25-9: At Galesburg, the Bulldog Spikers had their season ended by the host Silver Streaks in the play-in game of the Class 3A Galesburg Regional. Galesburg advanced to face regional top seed La Salle-Peru.

Streator finishes the season with a record of 17-17-2.