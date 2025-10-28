Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

2025 BCR Regional Volleyball Update, Oct. 28

IHSA logo

IHSA logo

By Kevin Hieronymus

Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional

Monday: Match 1 - (2) Wethersfield def. (15) DePue 25-8, 25-1. Match 2: (8) Alleman (9-21) vs. (10) Annawan 25-22, 25-21, 25-21

Tuesday: Match 3 - (3) ROWVA-Williamsfield (29-6) vs. (14) LaMoille (1-19), 6 p.m. Match 4: (6) Bureau Valley (15-16) vs. (11) Stark County (9-17-1), 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Match 5 - (2) Wethersfield vs. (8) Alleman (10-21), 6 p.m. Match 6: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 5-6, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Abingdon-Avon Sectional to face the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional winner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Senior libero Emily Wright makes a pass for Bureau Valley in Thursday's match at the Storm Cellar vs. Mendota. The Storm won in three sets.

Bureau Valley will have all the comforts of home playing for the 1A regional title at the Storm Cellar. First up is Stark County at 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo provided by Jamison Media Services)

Class 1A Putnam County Regional

Monday: (7) Putnam County def. (9) Princeville 25-23, 25-21

Tuesday: Match 2 - (4) Orion (18-15) vs. (13) Ridgewood (2-28), 6 p.m. Match 3 - (5) St. Bede (17-12-1) vs. (12) Galva (6-21), 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Match 4 - (1) Henry-Senachwine vs. (7) Putnam County (20-15-1, 6 p.m. Match 5 - Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Championship: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Abingdon-Avon Sectional to face the Biggsville West Central Regional winner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Members of the St. Bede volleyball team react after pulling off a upset over Henry-Senachwine on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Henry-Senachwine High School.

Members of the St. Bede volleyball team react after pulling off a upset over Henry-Senachwine on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Henry-Senachwine High School. (Scott Anderson)

Class 1A Somonauk Regional

Monday: Match 1 - Aurora Christian def. Forreston 25-12, 25-21. Match 2 - Earlville def. Leland 22-25, 25-20, 25-10

Tuesday: Match 3: (3) Somonauk (16-8) vs. (14) Indian Creek (4-24), 6 p.m. Match 4 - Amboy-Ohio (7-18-4) vs. Parkview Christian (17-16), 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Match 5 - (2) Aurora Christian (26-4) vs. (7) Earlville. Match 6: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 5-6, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Princeton Regional

Monday: (7) Sterling Newman def. (10) Mendota 25-15, 25-18

Tuesday: Match 2 - (2) Sherrard vs. (7) Sterling Newman (16-18, 6 p.m. Match 3 - (3) Princeton (19-13-1) vs. (6) Kewanee (16-15-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Riverdale Sectional to face the Mercer County Regional winner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Class 2A Rock Falls Regionalx

Monday: (9) Oregon def. (8) Hall 25-23, 25-15

Tuesday: Match 2 - (1) Erie-Prophetstown (31-4) vs. (9) Oregon (4-18), 6 p.m. Match 3 - (4) Rock Falls (21-14) vs. (5) Riverdale (21-10-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Riverdale Sectional to face the Monmouth-Roseville Regional winner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Class 3A Galesburg

Monday: Match 1 - Galesburg def. Streator 25-15, 25-9

Tuesday: Match 2- (2) LaSalle-Peru (28-5) vs. (9) Galesburg (13-20), 6 p.m. Match 3 - (3) Metamora (21-12) vs. (6) Geneseo (23-10, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Rochelle

Team to beat: (2) Dixon (21-9). Others: (3) Sycamore (18-14), (5) Rochelle (14-19), (7) Ottawa (9-21-2).

Tuesday: Match 1 - (2) Dixon (21-9) vs. (7) Ottawa (9-21-2), 6 p.m. Match 2 - (3) Sycamore (18-14) vs. (5) Rochelle (14-19), 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

- Kevin Hieronymus

BCRBCR SportsBureau Valley PrepsHall PrepsPrinceton PrepsSt. Bede Preps
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL