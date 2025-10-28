2025 BCR Regional Volleyball Update, Oct. 28

Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional

Monday: Match 1 - (2) Wethersfield def. (15) DePue 25-8, 25-1. Match 2: (8) Alleman (9-21) vs. (10) Annawan 25-22, 25-21, 25-21

Tuesday: Match 3 - (3) ROWVA-Williamsfield (29-6) vs. (14) LaMoille (1-19), 6 p.m. Match 4: (6) Bureau Valley (15-16) vs. (11) Stark County (9-17-1), 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Match 5 - (2) Wethersfield vs. (8) Alleman (10-21), 6 p.m. Match 6: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 5-6, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Abingdon-Avon Sectional to face the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional winner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Bureau Valley will have all the comforts of home playing for the 1A regional title at the Storm Cellar. First up is Stark County at 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo provided by Jamison Media Services)

Class 1A Putnam County Regional

Monday: (7) Putnam County def. (9) Princeville 25-23, 25-21

Tuesday: Match 2 - (4) Orion (18-15) vs. (13) Ridgewood (2-28), 6 p.m. Match 3 - (5) St. Bede (17-12-1) vs. (12) Galva (6-21), 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Match 4 - (1) Henry-Senachwine vs. (7) Putnam County (20-15-1, 6 p.m. Match 5 - Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.

Thursday - Championship: Winners 4-5, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Abingdon-Avon Sectional to face the Biggsville West Central Regional winner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Members of the St. Bede volleyball team react after pulling off a upset over Henry-Senachwine on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at Henry-Senachwine High School. (Scott Anderson)

Class 1A Somonauk Regional

Monday: Match 1 - Aurora Christian def. Forreston 25-12, 25-21. Match 2 - Earlville def. Leland 22-25, 25-20, 25-10

Tuesday: Match 3: (3) Somonauk (16-8) vs. (14) Indian Creek (4-24), 6 p.m. Match 4 - Amboy-Ohio (7-18-4) vs. Parkview Christian (17-16), 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Match 5 - (2) Aurora Christian (26-4) vs. (7) Earlville. Match 6: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 5-6, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Princeton Regional

Monday: (7) Sterling Newman def. (10) Mendota 25-15, 25-18

Tuesday: Match 2 - (2) Sherrard vs. (7) Sterling Newman (16-18, 6 p.m. Match 3 - (3) Princeton (19-13-1) vs. (6) Kewanee (16-15-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Riverdale Sectional to face the Mercer County Regional winner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Class 2A Rock Falls Regionalx

Monday: (9) Oregon def. (8) Hall 25-23, 25-15

Tuesday: Match 2 - (1) Erie-Prophetstown (31-4) vs. (9) Oregon (4-18), 6 p.m. Match 3 - (4) Rock Falls (21-14) vs. (5) Riverdale (21-10-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Riverdale Sectional to face the Monmouth-Roseville Regional winner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4

Class 3A Galesburg

Monday: Match 1 - Galesburg def. Streator 25-15, 25-9

Tuesday: Match 2- (2) LaSalle-Peru (28-5) vs. (9) Galesburg (13-20), 6 p.m. Match 3 - (3) Metamora (21-12) vs. (6) Geneseo (23-10, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Rochelle

Team to beat: (2) Dixon (21-9). Others: (3) Sycamore (18-14), (5) Rochelle (14-19), (7) Ottawa (9-21-2).

Tuesday: Match 1 - (2) Dixon (21-9) vs. (7) Ottawa (9-21-2), 6 p.m. Match 2 - (3) Sycamore (18-14) vs. (5) Rochelle (14-19), 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship - Winners 2-3, 6 p.m.

- Kevin Hieronymus