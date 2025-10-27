Streator City Park shooting trial moved to Feb. 2

The suspect in the Streator City Park shooting will stand trial Feb. 2.

Doyle, 34, of Streator (also listed in Chicago) appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court for jury trial. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of armed habitual criminal. He also is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony carrying up to 15 years.

However, Chicago defense attorney Charles K. Snowden advised the judge he needs more time to prepare for trial. La Salle County Judge Michael C. Jansz moved the trial off the 2025 docket.

Doyle will next appear for a status hearing for Nov. 20

Doyle has been in custody since August of 2024 after police developed him as the suspect in a shots-fired incident at a July 20, 2024, birthday party (children were present) in the park. One victim was struck but recovered.

According to open-court statements, several witnesses identified Doyle and he was picked up on surveillance footage in a yard on Illinois Street in Streator. A search of the yard yielded a .9-mm pistol, though Doyle’s DNA was not found on the weapon.

The shooting victim, 33-year-old Jaleel Berry, faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of carrying a .380-caliber pistol despite a felony record. Berry skipped a Sept. 12 court date and a warrant was issued.