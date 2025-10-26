Ottawa boys XC advance to sectionals: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys cross county

Ottawa freshman Connor Medina (Brian Hoxsey)

Ottawa advances as a team from 2A Metamora: In the Class 2A Metamora Regional at Black Partridge Park, the Pirates scored 180 points on Saturday to grab the final qualifying spot for next weekend’s Geneseo Sectional.

Ottawa received counting finishing spots from Connor Medina (17th, 16 minutes, 6.3 seconds), Atlas Brown (34th, 16:38.2), Kaleb Nimke (40th, 17:06,1), Grant Smithmeyer (44th, 17:22.9) and Aries Brown (45th, 17:23.6).

Streator (312) placed 11th and failed to advance. The Bulldogs were led by Gabe Gutierrez (52nd, 18:19.2), Chase Lane (58th, 18:45.5), Jack Rees (66th, 19:16) and Avery Missel (69th, 20:09.9).

Somonauk's Landin Stillwell (Brian Hoxsey)

Sandwich, Somonauk’s Stillwell run to 1A Seneca titles: In the Class 1A Seneca Regional at the Seneca Ag Farm, the Indians (31) claimed the team title and Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell (16:07.3) won championships and will advance to next Saturday’s Sherrard Sectional.

The Indians were led by Logan Trigg (6th, 16:43.9), Alex Walsh (7th, 16:55), Alan Parkison (8th, 17:04.7), Nolan Minard (9th, 17:06.5) and Lincoln Minard (34th, 18:40.5).

The runner-up and advancing Bobcats (52) also received counting finishing spots from Caden Hamer (5th, 16:43.7), Gunnar Swenson (15th, 17:42.5), Aidan Wesson (47th, 19:15) and Porter Snider (55th, 19:55.6).

Seneca (122) placed fifth and advanced as a team led by Callum Wright (12th, 17:27.3), Liam Baima (14th, 17:39.6), Jaxson Finch (27th, 18:13.9), Brady Fort (33rd, 18:40.1) and Landon Hebel (43rd, 18:58.2).

Dwight’s Joe Faris (3rd, 16:10.2) and Marquette’s Mackinnley Thompson (17th, 17:53) advanced as individuals.

Girls cross country

Ottawa’s Harstad, Streator’s Trammel advance from 2A Metamora: In the Class 2A Metamora Regional at Black Partridge Park, Ottawa’s Ailey Harstad (31st, 20:22) and Streator’s Luca Trammel (32nd, 20:23.3) advanced as individuals to next Saturday’s Geneseo Sectional.

Ottawa (216), which finished eighth as a team, also had counting finishing spots from Sophia Hart (45th, 21:09.9), Haley Solan (48th, 21:13), Georgia Kirkpatrick (49th, 21:15.9) and Jazmine Adams (51st, 21:33).

Streator’s Giselle Guadarrama (21:53.2) placed 53rd.

IHSA Girls State Track & Field Sunny Weber (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Sandwich, Weber win 1A regional championships: In the Class 1A Seneca Regional at the Seneca Ag Farm, led by a first-place finish by Sunny Weber (16:40.6), the Indians scored 49 points to capture the team title.

Following Weber with counting finishing spots were Emily Urbanski (13th, 21:10.5), Isla Stevens (16th, 21:20.7), Kayla Kressin (17th, 21:24.4) and Karlee Henkins (18th, 21:27.6)

Seneca (105) placed fifth and advanced, led by Lily Mueller (8th, 20:27), Lila Coleman (12th, 20:59.8), Talia Jenkins (32nd, 23:04.5), Julie Mueller (34th, 21:13.3) and Ruthie Steffes (40th, 24:12).

Dwight’s Mikayla Chambers (2nd, 19:09.7) and Chloe Biros (10th, 20:55.9), and Somonauk’s Emma Rominski (33rd, 23:10.1) also advanced as individuals.

Runners from Fieldcrest fail to advance in 1A: In the Class 1A Farmington Regional, Macy Gochanour (49th, 22:17.4), Khloe Nussbaum (53rd, 23:09.5) and Emma Martyn (54th, 23:15.7) failed to move on for the Knights.