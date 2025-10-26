Mort’s Pub golf outing raises $17,000 for Illinois Veterans Home

Mort’s Pub set a new fundraising record by raising $17,000 for the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle during its annual golf outing, surpassing last year’s $14,000 donation.

Over the past seven years, the event has raised more than $54,000 to support veterans at the home.

Ed Moriarity, owner of Mort’s Pub and a veteran, said he is proud to give back.

“I’m happy to do this over the years and grateful for the community support that helped the event grow,” Moriarity said. “This year, we had a record 128 golfers, more than 120 businesses and community members donated, and over 20 volunteers helped.”

Moriarity, along with Linda Langley and Don Bollis, presented the check to Bailie Bongartz, director of volunteer services at the veterans home. Bongartz said the funds will go toward Welcome Packets for new residents and the Christmas Gift Fund. The Welcome Packets include a tote bag with a coffee thermal mug, polo shirt, sweatpants, and baseball cap—all branded with the Department of Veterans Home logo.

Next year’s golf outing is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2026, at Senica’s Oak Ridge in La Salle.