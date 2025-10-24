Streator library events set for November

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., recently announced its upcoming programs and events for November.

Acorn Scavenger Hunt: Monday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 8. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.

Monday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 8. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed. Lego Club: Monday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 8. Participants will be able to play with Legos. The club is intended for children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

Monday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 8. Participants will be able to play with Legos. The club is intended for children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent. The Scribble Studio: 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3. Attendees can create projects to take home. The studio will be sensory friendly. The studio is open to adults.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3. Attendees can create projects to take home. The studio will be sensory friendly. The studio is open to adults. Beginners Painting Academy: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4. Participants will be able to learn watercolor and acrylic art skills. The academy is intended for children ages newborn to five.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4. Participants will be able to learn watercolor and acrylic art skills. The academy is intended for children ages newborn to five. Acorns Storytime: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. Attendees can listen to acorn- and squirrel-themed stories. The story time is open to children ages newborn to five.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. Attendees can listen to acorn- and squirrel-themed stories. The story time is open to children ages newborn to five. Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. Participants will be able to play with board games, puzzles, and video games. The program is intended for teens and children ages 10 and older.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. Participants will be able to play with board games, puzzles, and video games. The program is intended for teens and children ages 10 and older. Lets Talk: True Crime: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. Attendees can listen to and discuss true crime stories. The event is open to adults and teens.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. Attendees can listen to and discuss true crime stories. The event is open to adults and teens. Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Participants will be able to learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Participants will be able to learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children. Discovery Lab: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Attendees can participate in STEM activities. The lab is open to teens and children.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Attendees can participate in STEM activities. The lab is open to teens and children. Advanced Painting Academy: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Participants will be able to follow an advanced seasonally-themed step-by-step painting class. The academy is intended for teens and adults.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Participants will be able to follow an advanced seasonally-themed step-by-step painting class. The academy is intended for teens and adults. Laser Tag: 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. Attendees can play games of laser tag. The laser tag is open to children. Registration is required.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. Attendees can play games of laser tag. The laser tag is open to children. Registration is required. Little Women Radio Show: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. Participants will be able to watch and listen to a live radio version of “Little Women.”