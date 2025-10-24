Streator library events set for November

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., recently announced its upcoming programs and events for November.
- Acorn Scavenger Hunt: Monday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 8. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.
- Lego Club: Monday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 8. Participants will be able to play with Legos. The club is intended for children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
- The Scribble Studio: 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3. Attendees can create projects to take home. The studio will be sensory friendly. The studio is open to adults.
- Beginners Painting Academy: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4. Participants will be able to learn watercolor and acrylic art skills. The academy is intended for children ages newborn to five.
- Acorns Storytime: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. Attendees can listen to acorn- and squirrel-themed stories. The story time is open to children ages newborn to five.
- Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. Participants will be able to play with board games, puzzles, and video games. The program is intended for teens and children ages 10 and older.
- Lets Talk: True Crime: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5. Attendees can listen to and discuss true crime stories. The event is open to adults and teens.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Participants will be able to learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children.
- Discovery Lab: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Attendees can participate in STEM activities. The lab is open to teens and children.
- Advanced Painting Academy: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Participants will be able to follow an advanced seasonally-themed step-by-step painting class. The academy is intended for teens and adults.
- Laser Tag: 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. Attendees can play games of laser tag. The laser tag is open to children. Registration is required.
- Little Women Radio Show: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. Participants will be able to watch and listen to a live radio version of “Little Women.”