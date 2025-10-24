Mendota Historical Society extends exhibit through Dec. 14

Mendota High School visited the Mendota Museum & Historical Society to view the current exhibition, "Where Our Paths Meet: Journeys to Mendota." (Photo provided by Mendota Museum & Historical Society)

The Mendota Historical Society has extended its exhibition, “Where Our Paths Meet: Journeys to Mendota”, through Dec. 14, at the Hume-Carnegie Museum.

According to the Mendota Museum & Historical Society news release, the exhibit highlights stories of some of the first people who moved to Mendota from Mexico during the 1960s and 1970s. It features loaned objects and a 30-minute documentary film that brings these journeys to life.

“We are incredibly pleased that our schedule has allowed us to keep this show going for another few months,” Alex Revzan, executive director of the Historical Society, said in a news release. “We have seen outstanding interest, especially from local schools, and now more people can experience this important exhibition.”

The exhibit is a collaboration between the Mendota Historical Society, Reimagine Mendota, the Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council, Northern Illinois University, and is funded by Illinois Humanities.

The Hume-Carnegie Museum is located at 901 Washington St. in Mendota. Admission is open to the public.