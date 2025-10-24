Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Mendota Historical Society extends exhibit through Dec. 14

‘Where Our Paths Meet’ shares stories of early Mexican immigrants

Mendota High School visited the Mendota Museum & Historical Society to view the current exhibition, "Where Our Paths Meet: Journeys to Mendota."

Mendota High School visited the Mendota Museum & Historical Society to view the current exhibition, "Where Our Paths Meet: Journeys to Mendota." (Photo provided by Mendota Museum & Historical Society)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The Mendota Historical Society has extended its exhibition, “Where Our Paths Meet: Journeys to Mendota”, through Dec. 14, at the Hume-Carnegie Museum.

According to the Mendota Museum & Historical Society news release, the exhibit highlights stories of some of the first people who moved to Mendota from Mexico during the 1960s and 1970s. It features loaned objects and a 30-minute documentary film that brings these journeys to life.

“We are incredibly pleased that our schedule has allowed us to keep this show going for another few months,” Alex Revzan, executive director of the Historical Society, said in a news release. “We have seen outstanding interest, especially from local schools, and now more people can experience this important exhibition.”

The exhibit is a collaboration between the Mendota Historical Society, Reimagine Mendota, the Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council, Northern Illinois University, and is funded by Illinois Humanities.

The Hume-Carnegie Museum is located at 901 Washington St. in Mendota. Admission is open to the public.

MendotaLa Salle CountyNewsTribune

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.