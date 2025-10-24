Marquette, Ottawa both end regular season with defeats: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Roanoke-Benson d. Marquette 27-25, 18-25, 27-25: At Roanoke, the visiting Crusaders outscored the Rockets on the night but lost the Tri-County Conference match.

Marquette finishes the regular season 11-4 overall, 3-6 in the TCC.

Rochelle d. Ottawa 19-25, 25-18, 25-19: At Rochelle, the visiting Pirates won the opening set but fell in the next two to suffer the Interstate 8 Conference defeat.

Ottawa finishes the regular season 9-22-2 overall and 1-9 in the I-8.

Serena d. Gardner-S. Wilmington 30-28, 26-24: At Serena on Thursday, the host Huskers won an extra-points thriller in two sets on senior night.

Anna Hjerpe (20 digs, 12 kills), Trinity Weber (12 digs), Aubrey Duffy (six kills, nine digs), Rebekah Shugrue (25 assists) and Kendall Whiteaker (six kills, four blocks) led victorious Serena.

Somonauk d. Plano 25-23, 17-25, 25-10: At Plano, the visiting Bobcats won a three-set road match to move to 16-8 on the season

Mendota d. Sandwich 25-12, 25-12: At Sandwich, the host Indians were defeated in straight sets.

Rylee Huml’s 11 digs, Bailey Frieders’ three kills and Alayla Harris’ four kills paced Sandwich.