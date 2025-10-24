Friends of Princeton Public Library having Fall Book Sale in November

The Friends of Princeton Public Library are having a Fall Book Sale on Nov. 13-15. Over 6,000 quality used books, both hardcover and paperback will be for sale. (Photo provided)

The Friends of Princeton Public Library are having a Fall Book Sale in November.

More than 6,000 high-quality used books, including both hardcover and paperback titles, will be available for sale. All books have been cleaned and sorted into more than 30 categories for easy shopping. There are current bestsellers, cookbooks, mysteries, children’s and young adult books, history and science books, as well as puzzles, CDs, and DVDs.

The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, in the Princeton Public Library Friends Sale Room

Patrons may enter through the front doors of the library and follow the signs, which will direct them to the sale. All hardcover books and children’s books are located in the sale room. Paperbacks, puzzles, CDs, and DVDs are located in the adjoining area of the library.