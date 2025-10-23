Streator woman detained after coke, meth bust

She is alleged to have hidden in an attic crawl space while drug agents raided her Streator home. That, a judge ruled Thursday, made Tiffany Daniels a bad risk for pre-trial release.

Daniels, 44, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and, with a lawyer, asked to be granted home confinement while she awaits trial on four drug felonies, three of which carry no possibility of probation.

But Daniel’s judge wasn’t impressed by reports that Daniels hid from drug agents, who thrice told her to emerge or she’d be hit with a Taser. Daniels eventually complied.

She faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of two August drug deals in which she’s alleged to have sold methamphetamine during controlled buys. Prosecutors added two more Class X drug counts after a Wednesday raid in which police seized purported cocaine and methamphetamine.

Daniels appeared Thursday accompanied by Public Defender Ryan Hamer – she is seeking private counsel for future proceedings – who said there was shaky evidence linking Daniels to the cocaine and meth. Though it was Daniels’ residence that was searched, Hamer allowed, there were multiple individuals present who could be linked to the contraband.

And while Daniels has two prior felonies and scored a seven on a 14-point risk assessment, Hamer argued she posed a limited risk to the public.

“There’s no threat of violence.There’s no weapon found. She has no history of violence,” Hamer said.

But prosecutor Laura Hall said home confinement was inappropriate in light of evidence Daniels was dealing drugs from her home. In her bedroom and living room were wallets with cash exceeding $1,000. Coupled with the drugs, Hall argued, this showed intent to distribute.

“She’s in her house,” Hall said. “The alleged cocaine and meth are in her house. Being in HC will not stop her from engaging in these activities.”

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. denied Daniels’ bid for pre-trial release, zeroing in on her hiding from agents and refusing to come out.

“I don’t necessarily know she’s going to comply with pre-trial conditions,” Ryan said.

Daniels, who now is entitled to speedy trial within 90 days, will next appear Nov. 6 for arraignment.