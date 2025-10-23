Streator man pleads to robbery, aiding fugitive

He was facing up to 30 years for holding up a credit union in Streator – and then got caught with a gun – but Charles Spencer’s testimony helped put away a murderer and won him a break.

Spencer, 30, of Streator used his testimony against Tyler Skerett, who awaits sentencing for the fatal Easter Sunday shooting, to cut a deal. Spencer will serve about six years in prison while his fellow bank robber, Tyshawn Stewart, is serving 21 years.

Spencer appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a global resolution to the 2022 robbery of Streator Community Credit Union and to his weapon charge filed earlier this year.

Prosecutors threw out the charge of armed robbery, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years, for the 2022 holdup and filed an alternate charge of robbery, a Class 2 felony. Spencer pleaded guilty to the reduced charge and was sentenced to 14 years.

While the robbery was pending, police obtained footage of Spencer handling a 9 mm, a no-no for someone with his record. Prosecutors filed a reduced charge of aiding and abetting a fugitive and Spencer accepted a six-year sentence.

The twin terms will run concurrently and Spencer is eligible for a day-for-day good time on the robbery conviction. With 258 days’ credit for time served, he is likely ticketed for release in late 2031 or early 2032.

Spencer declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing. Morris defense attorney, Matt Mueller, also declined to comment.

Spencer’s deal had been partially disclosed earlier this month when Skerett stood trial for murder. The La Salle County Public Defender’s Office told jurors that Spencer had flipped – “A sweetheart deal,” Skerett’s lawyers termed it then – and warned them not to believe anything Spencer said from the witness stand.

However, prosecutors built a largely circumstantial case against Skerett and Spencer helped tie him to the Streator shooting that killed 17-year-old Camryn Merritte and injured two others. Skerett faces at least 45 years when he is sentenced Dec. 5.