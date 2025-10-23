Mendota boys soccer cruises into regional final: Wednesday’s News Tribune Sports Roundup

Boys soccer

Mendota 6, St. Edward 0: At the Class 1A Mendota Regional, Johan Cortez netted a hat trick, and Cesar Casas scored twice as the Trojans (20-4) advanced to the regional final. The No. 1 seed will face Schaumburg Christian in Saturday’s regional title game.

Girls volleyball

Oneida ROWVA d. Bureau Valley 31-29, 23-25, 25-23: At Williamsfield, in a marathon match, the Storm fell to the Cougars. BV fell to 15-14, 8-2 in the Lincoln Trail Conference.

Men’s soccer

Kishwaukee 3, Illinois Valley College 2: At Malta, the Eagles dropped to 3-13-1 and 0-2-1 in conference play with the loss to the Kougars.

Women’s volleyball

Illinois Valley College d. Blackhawk College, 22-25, 25-16, 19-25, 26-24, 16-14: At Ogelsby, the Eagles improved to 10-14 and 4-5 in league play with the victory.