Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Earlville tops IMSA for win No. 20: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Dwight bounces back to defeat GSW

Earlville senior Bailey Miller

Earlville senior Bailey Miller (Brian Hoxsey)

By Brian Hoxsey

Girls volleyball

Earlville d. IMSA 25-14, 25-15: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (20-12, 6-3) closed out the regular and Little Ten Conference seasons with a victory over the Titans.

Earlville was led by Bailey Miller (eight kills), Liz Vazquez (13 service points, four aces, 10 digs), Kiley Franzese (four kills), Payton Actis (10 assists) and Audrey Scherer (two blocks).

Marengo d. Sandwich 25-11, 25-19: At Sandwich, the host Indians (7-23, 3-10) dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference match to the visiting Indians.

Sandwich was led by Alayla Harris (five kills, four blocks), Khloe White (six assists, six digs) and Rylee Huml (12 digs).

Dwight d. Gardner-South Wilmington 19-25, 25-21, 25-22: At Gardner, the Trojans bounced back to take the final two sets against the Panthers.

Prep SportsPremiumOttawa PrepsSandwich PrepsStreator PrepsWoodland PrepsFlanagan-Cornell PrepsSeneca PrepsFieldcrest PrepsSomonauk PrepsSerena PrepsNewark PrepsLeland PrepsEarlville PrepsMyWebTimesMarquette Preps
Brian Hoxsey

Brian Hoxsey

I worked for 25 years as a CNC operator and in 2005 answered an ad in The Times for a freelance sports writer position. I became a full-time sports writer/columnist for The Times in February of 2016. I enjoy researching high school athletics history, and in my spare time like to do the same, but also play video games and watch Twitch.