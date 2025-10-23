Earlville tops IMSA for win No. 20: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Earlville d. IMSA 25-14, 25-15: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (20-12, 6-3) closed out the regular and Little Ten Conference seasons with a victory over the Titans.

Earlville was led by Bailey Miller (eight kills), Liz Vazquez (13 service points, four aces, 10 digs), Kiley Franzese (four kills), Payton Actis (10 assists) and Audrey Scherer (two blocks).

Marengo d. Sandwich 25-11, 25-19: At Sandwich, the host Indians (7-23, 3-10) dropped the Kishwaukee River Conference match to the visiting Indians.

Sandwich was led by Alayla Harris (five kills, four blocks), Khloe White (six assists, six digs) and Rylee Huml (12 digs).

Dwight d. Gardner-South Wilmington 19-25, 25-21, 25-22: At Gardner, the Trojans bounced back to take the final two sets against the Panthers.