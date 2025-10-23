BCR 2025 Regional Cross County Preview

Bureau Valley's Maddux Moore (right) heads to the finish line of the Oregon Cross Country Open on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Oregon Park West. He finished 35th. (Earleen Hinton)

Class 1A Seneca Regional

When: Saturday, girls start at 10 a.m., boys at 11 a.m.

Where: Seneca Ag Farm, 2667 E 28th Rd, Marseilles

Schools: Amboy, Bureau Valley, Dwight, Genoa-Kingston, Hall, Henry-Senachwine , Hinckley-Big Rock, Mendota, *Newark, Ottawa Marquette, Princeton, *Putnam County, Sandwich, Seneca, Somonauk, St. Bede (*individual runners only)

Worthy of note: The Bureau Valley and Amboy boys and the Princeton girls teams are geared to run in the top 3, according to Athletic.net, with the St. Bede boys and BV and Amboy girls in the mix to advance. Athletic.net’s projections have the BV boys just two points behind Sandwich. “We are going for the win,” Storm coach Bob Benck said. ... Favored runners are Sunny Weber of Sandwich and Landon Stillwell of Somonauk with BV’s Maddux Moore and Princeton’s Ruby Acker and Payton Frueh ranked in the top 6.

Next: The top 7 teams and the top 5 individuals not on one of the 7 qualifying teams will advance to the Sherrard Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 1