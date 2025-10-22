Somonauk/Leland/Newark advances past Serena: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys soccer

Somonauk/Leland/Newark 4, Serena 1: In the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional semifinals, the subsectional No. 2-seeded Bobcats (14-5-2) led 2-1 at halftime in the victory over the No. 7 Huskers (9-15-3) on Tuesday.

Damien Gonzalez scored on a penalty kick in the first half for the lone score for Serena.

S/L/N advances to Friday’s 6 p.m. championship match against No. 3 Harvest-Westminster, which defeated Hinckley-Big Rock 3-2 in the night’s first semifinal.

Girls volleyball

Newark d. IMSA 25-9, 25-14: At Aurora, the Norsemen (29-4, 9-0) closed out their 15th Little Ten Conference regular-season title in a row with the win over the Titans.

Newark was led by Heather Buhle (nine kills, two aces), Zoey Carlson (eight kills), Taylor Jeffers (12 assists) and Morgen Hergenhahn (five digs).

Serena d. Somonauk 25-13, 25-21: At Serena, the Huskers (18-9-1, 8-1) topped the Bobcats (15-8, 7-2) in the LTC match.

Serena received solid matches from Anna Hjerpe (18 digs, 12 kills), Kendall Whiteaker (eight kills, four digs), Rebekah Shugrue (26 assists, seven digs, two kills), Aubrey Duffy (nine digs, three kills, two assists), Emily Hoffman (a block, three kills) and Trinity Weber (seven digs, two aces).

Somonauk was led by Ady Werner (seven kills, eight digs, a block), Aubrey Chiavario (10 blocks, two kills), Abby Hohmann (eight blocks, three kills), Ella Punsalan (eight blocks) and Calli Snider (10 digs).

Earlville d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-13, 25-17: At Hinckley, the Red Raiders (19-12, 5-3) picked up the LTC win over the Royals.

Earlville was led by Jacey Helgesen (15 service points, four aces), Audrey Scherer (11 points, three aces, 12 assists), Bailey Miller (seven kills), Addie Scherer (six kills), Jessie Miller (two blocks) and Liz Vazquez (14 digs).

Marquette d. Dwight 17-25, 25-20, 26-24: At Dwight, the Crusaders (10-12, 2-5) bounced back to take the final two sets in the Tri-County Conference win over the Trojans.

Marquette received solid performances from Kinley Rick (seven kills, 15 assists, two aces, seven digs), Kelsey Cuchra (six kills, three blocks), Kaitlyn Davis (six kills, a block), Lucy McGrath (five kills, four blocks), Greysyn Carrier (10 assists, four digs), Taylor Gamons (two kills, two blocks), Ava Offermann (two kills, a block), Carissa Blood (13 digs, two aces), Emily Ryan-Adair (seven digs, an ace) and Hailey Abbott (five digs, an ace).

Seneca d. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-21, 25-15: At Washburn, the Irish (23-11, 8-1) wrapped up the regular season with a TCC triumph over the Wildcats.

Seneca was led by Tessa Krull (11 kills), Brooklyn Sheedy (10 kills), Lexie Buis (five aces) and Graysen Provance (20 assists, five aces).

Manteno d. Streator 25-18, 25-11: At Streator, the Bulldogs dropped to 17-16-2 overall and 5-9 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with the loss to the Panthers.

Leland d. Indian Creek 25-19, 25-19: At Shabbona, the Panthers improved to 11-12 overall and finished 5-4 in LTC play with the win over the Timberwolves.

Midland d. Woodland 25-23, 25-23: At rural Varna, the Warriors (7-17, 1-8) fell just short in each set to the Timberwolves in the TCC match.

Tremont d. Fieldcrest 25-14, 25-14: At Dee-Mack, the Knights dropped their opening match of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament to the Turks.