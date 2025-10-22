Putnam County Rotarians observes World Polio Day on Saturday

On Saturday, Oct. 25, Putnam County Rotarians will join in the observance of the day by sharing purple “End Polio Now” balloons and information from 8-10 a.m. at Granville National Bank and First State Bank in McNabb, and from 9-11 a.m. at the Putnam County Library in Hennepin. (Photo contributed)

Each October, Rotary International observes World Polio Day in recognition of the efforts made and still required to finally end the threat of polio. As noted by world leaders everywhere, we are “this close” to reaching that goal.

The color of the balloons symbolizes the purple mark proudly worn on the pinky finger of children who have been immunized, enabling Rotary volunteers to ensure that every child has been reached.

Rotary members recognize that many area residents have stories to share of their own experiences growing up with polio, or with those who suffered its effects.

PC Rotarian Adriane Shore, who chairs the Club’s End Polio Committee, has shared with fellow members that her mother was stricken with polio when she was three years old, surviving but strong enough to overcome severe disability and later in life an after-effect known as post-polio syndrome.

Others are encouraged to share their memories and life stories by emailing PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.