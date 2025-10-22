Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa to close temporarily for renovations

Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa will be closed from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 2, while the building undergoes renovations to its infrastructure. (Derek Barichello)

Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa will be closed from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 2, while the building undergoes renovations to its infrastructure.

The bookstore at 719 La Salle St. will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3.

Customers who have books ready for pickup should do so before Friday. Books offered at 11 a.m. October 16 are not guaranteed to arrive before the closure.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.