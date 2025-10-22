Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Police seize 2 ounces of heroin from motorist in La Salle

Joshua McKinley charged with intent to deliver after syringe, drugs found

emergency lights

Emergency lights

By Shaw Local News Network

Police and drug agents seized nearly 2 ounces of purported heroin during a Tuesday traffic stop in rural La Salle.

La Salle Police Department, along with the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Joshua McKinley at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday near U.S. 6 and East 709th Road in La Salle.

McKinley was known to have a suspended driver’s license, Trident said in a news release. After being taken into custody, a syringe was located on his person, police said, and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately 52 grams (1.8 ounces) of purported heroin/fentanyl.

McKinley was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with intent to deliver, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison.

McKinley was transported to the La Salle Police Department, where he was processed and given a notice to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court.

La Salle CountyPolice ReportsMyWebTimesPremiumIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesLa SalleNewsTribune
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois