Police seize 2 ounces of heroin from motorist in La Salle

Police and drug agents seized nearly 2 ounces of purported heroin during a Tuesday traffic stop in rural La Salle.

La Salle Police Department, along with the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Joshua McKinley at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday near U.S. 6 and East 709th Road in La Salle.

McKinley was known to have a suspended driver’s license, Trident said in a news release. After being taken into custody, a syringe was located on his person, police said, and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately 52 grams (1.8 ounces) of purported heroin/fentanyl.

McKinley was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with intent to deliver, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison.

McKinley was transported to the La Salle Police Department, where he was processed and given a notice to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court.