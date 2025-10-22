La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, Oct. 22

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Michael M. McKinnie, 30, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; aiding a fugitive)

Conor E. Shukstor, 32, of Mendota (driving while revoked)

David L. Taylor, 64, of Lockport (three counts of aggravated DUI)

John M. Planinsek, 39, of Rockdale (retail theft; unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle)

Cecil Adams, 60, of Ottawa (driving while revoked)

Steven E. Weidel, 42, of rural Ottawa (driving while revoked; two counts of aggravated DUI)

Walter S. Billiot, 54, of Lafayette, Ind. (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Shawn L. Vangilder, 51, of Bloomington (two counts of aggravated DUI)

Calvin A. States, 31, of La Salle (aggravated battery; criminal damage to government property)

Brandon M. Davis, 40, homeless (retail theft)

Amy D. Hartgrove, 49, of Cherry (retail theft)

Angel X. Garibay, 24, of Spring Valley (aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon).