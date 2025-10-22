IVCC to host free workshop helping students complete FAFSA

An IVCC student works in one of the many hallway study areas as the Oglesby campus. (Shaw Local News Network)

Illinois Valley Community College will hold a free workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 29, to help students and families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, the college said in a news release.

The drop-in session runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Academic Support Center, room A201, on the IVCC campus.

High school seniors, current college students, and their families are invited to get one-on-one assistance with the FAFSA form. Attendees should bring their 2024 tax information, Federal Student Aid IDs for both student and parent, and any records of untaxed income.

“The FAFSA can feel intimidating, but we are here to make it as smooth as possible,” IVCC Director of Financial Aid Isamar Taylor said in a news release. Participants will also receive an IVCC Bookstore gift card while supplies last.

Taylor urged families to complete the FAFSA early, even if they are unsure about applying for aid. The form is essential to qualify for federal and state grants, IVCC scholarships, and some campus jobs.

“Starting the FAFSA process early helps students secure the most funding and plan their education with confidence,” Taylor said.

This year, changes to Pell Grant eligibility aim to better support students with the greatest financial need. New rules for small family-owned businesses and farms may also help more middle-income families qualify for aid, the news release said.

The FAFSA process has been simplified for parents and spouses. Taylor recommends that students and parents each create their own Federal Student Aid ID and use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool to speed processing.

Award notifications will be sent in the spring.