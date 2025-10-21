Streator picks up win No. 17: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Streator d. East Peoria 25-12, 25-20: At East Peoria, the Bulldogs improved to 17-15-2 on the season with the win over the Raiders on Monday.

Streator received solid outings from Aubrey Jacobs (five kills, two blocks, four aces), Sophie Snow (three kills, three blocks), Malea Zavada (two kills, two blocks), Ava Gwaltney (two kills, a block) and Maiya Lansford (13 digs, three aces).

Serena d. Seneca 19-25, 25-22, 25-20: At Serena, the Huskers (15-9-1) bounced back to take the final two sets in the victory over the Fighting Irish (22-11).

Serena was led in the victory by Anna Hjerpe (18 kills, 10 digs), Rebekah Shugrue (33 assists, three aces), Kendall Whiteaker (eight kills, two blocks, five digs), Aubrey Duffy (14 digs, eight kills) and Brynley Glade (10 digs).

Newark d. Prairie Central 25-13, 19-25, 25-22: At Fairbury, the Norsemen improved to 28-4 on the season with the road win over the Hawks.

Newark was led by Zoey Carlson (eight kills, eight blocks), Rylie Carlson (nine kills, 19 digs), Heather Buhle (six kills), Taylor Jeffers (16 assists, four aces), Ella Bromeland (10 assists, three blocks) and Morgan Hergenhahn (17 digs).

Earlville d. South Beloit 25-17, 22-25, 25-23: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (18-12) topped the Sobos for their fifth consecutive win.

Earlville was led by Bailey Miller (12 service points, two aces, seven kills), Addie Scherer (nine points), Kiley Franzese (five kills), Audrey Scherer (16 assists), Liz Vazquez (17 digs) and Jessie Miller (two blocks).

Woodstock North d. Sandwich 25-15, 25-23: At Woodstock, the Indians fell to 7-22 overall and 3-9 in Kishwaukee River Conference play with the loss to the Thunder.

Leading the way for Sandwich were Mikayla Brain (two blocks, kill), Kayden Corneils (two kills, six blocks), Shayla Green (four digs), Alayla Harris (five blocks), Rylee Huml (10 digs), Khloe White (six assists, eight digs, two aces) and Kyra Johnson (four blocks).

Girls swimming

La Salle-Peru co-op 278, Rock Island 230, Morrison 141, Clinton 122: At Morrison, the La Salle-Peru co-op won two relays to help the Cavaliers win the four-team Morrison Reverse Order Meet.

The Cavaliers tallied 278 points to beat Rock Island (230), Morrison (141) and Clinton (122).

Finley Jobst, Dawsynn Kettman, Anna Weitl and Sam Nauman won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:28.82) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.28).

Also for L-P, Nauman won the 500 freestyle (5:24.22) and the 50 freestyle (26.77), Jobst won the 100 butterfly (1:05.07) and the 200 individual medley (2:28.29) and Weitl won the 200 freestyle (2:12.89).