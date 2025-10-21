State Rep. Briel condemns federal actions, cites threats to due process

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, released a statement this week criticizing the federal government for actions she says ignore due process, encourage political violence, and threaten free speech and the press.

“The divisive, cruel rhetoric spouted by federal officials has affected everyone. People in the community I serve are worried for their safety and livelihoods,” Briel said in a statement. “It doesn’t stop at words. The actions we’ve all witnessed have placed many in danger.”

Briel said she began the fall legislative session focused on protecting constitutional rights, due process and community safety after a turbulent summer.

During the session, Briel voted in favor of three House resolutions that rebuke actions by the federal government:

House Resolution 508 condemns acts of political violence, including mass shootings, radicalized extremism and violence carried out by masked federal officers.

House Resolution 504, criticizing the administration’s use of racial profiling, chemical munitions and alleged illegal search and seizure, as well as its disregard for constitutional due process protections.

House Resolution 505, denouncing efforts by the administration to influence and punish news media, restrict free speech and threaten local press freedoms.

Briel said the resolutions were necessary to defend the rule of law and ensure that Illinois residents “feel safe and are treated fairly, regardless of who is in power.”