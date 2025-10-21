St. Bede seniors win DAR, SAR good citizenship awards

The faculty and students of St. Bede Academy have selected senior Emma Slingsby as a 2025-26 winners of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) Good Citizenship awards. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

The faculty and students of St. Bede Academy have selected seniors Emma Slingsby and Weston Heersink as the 2025-2026 winners of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) Good Citizenship awards.

Slingsby is the daughter of John and Christine Slingsby of Ladd and a graduate of Ladd Grade School. She was selected for the DAR award based on her ability to show courtesy to others, loyalty, truthfulness and self-control, with the ability to assume responsibility. The DAR award is sponsored by the Princeton-Illinois Chapter NSDAR and presented annually to an outstanding senior based on dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

The faculty and students of St. Bede Academy have selected senior Weston Heersink as a 2025-2026 winner of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) Good Citizenship awards. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

Slingsby is a four-year, three-sport athlete in volleyball, cheer and softball. In softball, she has been named second team all-conference freshman year, honorable mention all-conference sophomore and junior year, third team all-state junior year and Class 1A State Champion freshman year.

She is a winner of the HOBY Award and a member of the Tea Club, Rotary Club and Student Ambassadors. She has volunteered for Special Olympics, SBA concessions stand, Moose Pizza Night and softball and volleyball summer camps.

Slingsby plans on attending the University of Iowa for pre-veterinary medicine. Her long range goals are to graduate with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine and return to the Illinois Valley to practice locally.

Heersink is the son of Elizabeth Ash of Peru and a graduate of Holy Family School. He was selected for the SAR award based on his ability to display a cooperative spirit, politeness, sincerity, respect for others and academic excellence. The SAR award is sponsored by the Captain Zeally Moss Chapter of Bureau County. It is presented annually to an exceptional senior based on dependability, leadership, service to their school and community, evidence of personal values and patriotism.

Heersink is a four-year athlete in football at the academy. He is also involved in basketball, tennis and wrestling, in which he received Rookie of the Year. In addition, he earned certificates of excellence in English 2, world history and U.S. history. Heersink is a member of the Stage Rats, Student Ambassadors and SBA Student Government.

He has volunteered for the TBM Avenger Airshow, Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive, several SBA sports camps and the blood drive to support the Red Cross. Heersink has enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He hopes to become a combat engineer and serve his country. His long-range goal is to become a carpenter. He hopes to have a family and live on a ranch where they can raise and enjoy horses.