Princeton Music Boosters fundraiser offers fruit, meat and cheese

The Princeton High School Music Boosters are holding their annual citrus, meat and cheese fundraiser to support the school’s band and choir programs.

The group aims to sell 300 items this year, according to a PHS boosters news release, offering a variety of products including cases of oranges, grapefruit, apples, pears, and clementines.

Mixed fruit cases and specialty snacks such as premium cashews, chocolate-covered mixed nuts, gourmet beef sticks, sharp cheddar and bacon cheese spreads, cranberry cheese spread, and two types of beef jerky are also available, the news release said.

Orders are being accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 5. Delivery and pickup are scheduled for mid-December, just in time for the holidays.

Those interested can place orders with any PHS Music Booster member or contact officers Linnea Campbell at 815-878-7645, Jeremy Whitfield at 815-866-7966, Victoria Whitfield at 815-303-7969, Janet Frost at 815-719-2119, Tim Batchelor at 815-719-3828, or Ben Atkinson at 815-866-5465. The group can also be reached via their Facebook page, Princeton Music Boosters.

“We had a wonderful response last year and are eager to offer this opportunity again,” Linnea Campbell, PHSMB treasurer, said in a news release.

