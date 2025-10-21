Chief Senachwine DAR meets Nov. 1 to plan Veterans Day tribute

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its next meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Henry Public Library. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its next meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Henry Public Library.

Roger Masters, commander of American Legion Post 323, will present on “The American Legion History and Principles.”

Members will also finalize plans for Veterans Day events on Nov. 11, honoring Capt. John Cromwell and Abraham Lincoln, who served in the Black Hawk War, are at markers in Henry’s Central Park. Additional tributes will be made to veterans buried in Henry and Hennepin cemeteries.