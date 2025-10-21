Bureau Valley beats Princeville: Monday’s BCR Roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Bureau Valley def. Princeville 25-15 25-20: Libby Endress contributed eight digs and seven assists and Emma Mussche had five points, seven digs and six assists as the Storm won the Lincoln Trail match in straight sets at the Storm Cellar on Monday.

Other leaders for BV were Mya Shipp with nine digs, Brynley Doty with five digs and seven kills, Emily Wright with seven points and two aces, Maddie Wetzell with three kills, Esther Kalapp with five points and eight digs, Elise House with four blocks and two kills and Ashlyn Maupin with six digs.

At Princeton: The Tigresses’ home match with Morris on Monday was canceled due to the death of a Morris student in an accident Monday morning.

BOYS SOCCER

Peoria Christian 8, Princeton 0: The Tigers saw their season end in regional semifinal play in East Peoria.

Bloomington Central Catholic 4, St. Bede 0: After winning their first postseason match in program history on Friday, the Bruins bowed out to the host Saints in semifinal play Monday.