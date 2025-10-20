Wyaton Hills recognizes state champion Wyatt Novotny

Wyaton Hills Golf Course owner Max Halberg (left) held an open house on Saturday for Bureau Valley state champ Wyatt Novotny. The Storm senior grew up playing at Wyaton Hills. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Wyatt Novotny grew up at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

His mom would drop him off in the morning and pick him at the end of the day. Longtime Wyaton Hills member Roger Lowe remembered how Novotny always came with a collared shirt as he worked on his game.

Novotny put those skills learned at Wyaton Hills to good use, winning the 2025 Class 1A state championship. He shot a two-day total of even-par 144, good for a two-stroke victory.

He became the first state golf champ from Bureau County and just the second golf medalist in school history, the first since Justin VanLanduit placed ninth in 1995, the first year of the school.

It was the best local showing at boys state since Princeton’s Kyle Castner placed third in 2003.

On Saturday, Wyaton Hills welcomed home their homegrown state champ with an open house, drawing friends, teammates, coaches, family and fellow Wyaton Hills golfers.

Wyaton Hills owner Max Halberg presented Novotny with a replica of a sign that will be permanently displayed at Wyaton Hills recognizing his accomplishment,.

Novotny said it meant a lot to him.

“Ever since I was 10 years old started golfing out here, playing this course so many times. Having a moment like this at a place where I started playing and now as I won state and coming back here, it’s pretty special,” Novotny said.

“He’s (Halberg) making me feel like I’m something hot.”

Novotny has become a bit of a local celebrity after winning state and drawing TV interviews.

“Those are cool, too. I never really thought about that, the TV aspect. But after state and being voted the (KWQC) Athlete of the Week, that’s pretty cool, being on TV all of a sudden,” Novotny said.

Novotny joined a list of Bureau Valley state champions including the 2005 football team and track athletes Mike Behrends (2001), Jason Bill (2002), Alisa Baron (2008), Adam Weidner (2012), the girls’ 4x100 relay team (2018), Jade Aber (2021) and Landon Hulsing (2025).