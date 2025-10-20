Streator Leading Ladies plan holiday events, support local veterans

The Streator Leading Ladies met on Thursday, Oct. 18, at Chipper’s Grill.

Guests Sandra Shartzer and Laura Mattson were welcomed, and Merianne Morris was introduced as a new member.

President Jill Newbold conducted the meeting. Members read correspondence from Stephanie Wargo recognizing her recent math award.

The group will ring bells on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kroger’s.

For their October project, the club donated $100 to Safe Journey. In November, members will sign and deliver cards to veterans at the LaSalle County Veterans Home, Parker Nursing Home, the ARC, Evergreen Place, Liberty Village, and Hollybrook.

Final plans were made for the Holiday Market on Nov. 29 at Bruce Township Hall. The club will sell large Kringles. Those interested in pre-ordering should contact a member by Nov. 1.

Members also signed a get-well card for Dianne O’Hern.

Shartzer and Morris were recognized for their October birthdays.

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at 6 p.m. at Chipper’s Grill. The group welcomes anyone interested in joining.