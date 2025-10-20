La Salle County marriage licenses: Oct. 1 -15, 2025

Here is the list of couples to apply for La Salle County marriage licenses from Oct. 1 through Oct. 15, 2025.
Enrique Juarez Mosqueda of Aurora and Jessica Rodriguez of Aurora
Dean Mickel Colmone of Spring Valley and Kaylee Elizabeth Golden of Spring Valley
Lorena Guzman of Sandwich and Alyssa Paige Wilson of Sandwich
Andrew Kyle Kroma of DeKalb and Monique Rochelle McIntosh of DeKalb
Jeremiah Cortez Louis Clark of Streator and Destiny Marie West of Streator
Todd Allen Richardson of Ottawa and Regina Ann Starr of Ottawa
Nolan Kale Morse of Ottawa and Michaela Claire Neurohr of Ottawa
Francis Michael Terry of Ottawa and Kelly Ann Chamberlain of Ottawa
Royd Elliot Saladino of Peru and Elizabeth Catherine Rosenberger of Peru
Zachary James Townsend of Sheridan and Elisha Nicole Ekl of Sheridan
Travis Gene Maltas of Peru and Morgan Leigh Rieuf of Peru
Matthew John Coppolillo of Tinley Park and Jaden Simone Espinoza of Tinley Park
Micah Christian Hurd of Gridley and Lidia Marie Templeton of Gridley
Joseph John Wallace of Ottawa and Khaliun Mend Amgalan of Chicago
Rhett Charles Hundley of Peru and Meghan Patricia Senica of La Salle
Robert John Woestman Jr. of Sandwich and Lauren Kimberly Reddoch of Sandwich
Matthew David Meiron of Lostant and Kaitlin Scarlett Reason of Lostant
Eric Robert Thompson of Coal City and Terra Nicole Hunt of Wilton, Iowa
Jacob Matthew Scott of La Salle and Sheridan Layne Ferguson of Peru
Jermaine Javaris Porter of Sheridan and Jasmine Lee Bowens of Spencer, Iowa
Dennis Ray Stopher of Prescott, Ariz. and Kathy Lynne Young of Prescott, Ariz.
David Lee Carlson of Joliet and Shaina Hope Busch of Sandwich
Conrad Donald Weiden of Oglesby and Katrina Linn Summers of Oglesby
Douglas Anthony Snell of Streator and Alexis Danae Smith of Streator