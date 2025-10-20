La Salle County marriage licenses: Oct. 1 -15, 2025

Here is the list of couples to apply for La Salle County marriage licenses from Oct. 1 through Oct. 15, 2025.

Enrique Juarez Mosqueda of Aurora and Jessica Rodriguez of Aurora

Dean Mickel Colmone of Spring Valley and Kaylee Elizabeth Golden of Spring Valley

Lorena Guzman of Sandwich and Alyssa Paige Wilson of Sandwich

Andrew Kyle Kroma of DeKalb and Monique Rochelle McIntosh of DeKalb

Jeremiah Cortez Louis Clark of Streator and Destiny Marie West of Streator

Todd Allen Richardson of Ottawa and Regina Ann Starr of Ottawa

Nolan Kale Morse of Ottawa and Michaela Claire Neurohr of Ottawa

Francis Michael Terry of Ottawa and Kelly Ann Chamberlain of Ottawa

Royd Elliot Saladino of Peru and Elizabeth Catherine Rosenberger of Peru

Zachary James Townsend of Sheridan and Elisha Nicole Ekl of Sheridan

Travis Gene Maltas of Peru and Morgan Leigh Rieuf of Peru

Matthew John Coppolillo of Tinley Park and Jaden Simone Espinoza of Tinley Park

Micah Christian Hurd of Gridley and Lidia Marie Templeton of Gridley

Joseph John Wallace of Ottawa and Khaliun Mend Amgalan of Chicago

Rhett Charles Hundley of Peru and Meghan Patricia Senica of La Salle

Robert John Woestman Jr. of Sandwich and Lauren Kimberly Reddoch of Sandwich

Matthew David Meiron of Lostant and Kaitlin Scarlett Reason of Lostant

Eric Robert Thompson of Coal City and Terra Nicole Hunt of Wilton, Iowa

Jacob Matthew Scott of La Salle and Sheridan Layne Ferguson of Peru

Jermaine Javaris Porter of Sheridan and Jasmine Lee Bowens of Spencer, Iowa

Dennis Ray Stopher of Prescott, Ariz. and Kathy Lynne Young of Prescott, Ariz.

David Lee Carlson of Joliet and Shaina Hope Busch of Sandwich

Conrad Donald Weiden of Oglesby and Katrina Linn Summers of Oglesby

Douglas Anthony Snell of Streator and Alexis Danae Smith of Streator