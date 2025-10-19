Streator hosts free holiday cooking class on adding fiber

A free program will teach how to add more fiber to holiday meals with healthy, plant-based recipes and air fryer cooking demonstrations. (Derek Barichello – dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Susan Glassman from Illinois Extension and Anne Lauterjung from OSF HealthCare will lead “Holidays with a Healthy Twist, Sneaking Fiber into the Fun” on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the OSF Center for Health’s Streator Community Education Center, 111 Spring Street.

The session will include live cooking demos, tips for boosting fiber in meals and desserts, recipe samples, and take-home resources.

Participants can register online at go.illinois.edu/holidaytwist or by calling OSF HealthCare at 815-673-4528. Those needing accommodations should contact Susan Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0889 in advance.

Illinois Extension offices serve the region from Princeton, Ottawa, Henry, and Oglesby on the IVCC campus.