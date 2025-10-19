Ottawa girls doubles teams heading to state : The Times Saturday Roundup

Ottawa number one double tennis players Zulee Moreland and Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis return a serve during the Class 1A girls tennis sectionals on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Girls tennis

Ottawa sending two doubles teams to state: At the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional, the host Pirates sent a pair of doubles teams on to the upcoming IHSA State Finals Tournament in suburban Chicago.

The team of Zulee Moreland and Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis started the sectional 3-0 to make the championship match, while the tandem of Rylee Harsted and Brooklyn Byone opened 2-1 to earn a place in the third-place match. The top four singles players and doubles teams all advance.

The Streator doubles team of Remy Coley and Madison Bedeker, Bulldogs singles player Isabell Gutierrez and Ottawa’s Savannah Frederickson earned a single sectional victory.

Boys soccer

Streator 4, IMSA 1: At Aurora in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Ottawa Regional, the No. 10-seeded Bulldogs advanced with the win over the No. 7 Titans.

Streator will now play No. 2-seeded La Salle-Peru in Ottawa at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the semifinals.

Boys cross country

Streator’s Gutierrez 13th at ICE meet: At The Eastwood Golf Course, the Bulldogs’ Gabe Gutierrez (18 minutes, 29.9 seconds) placed 13th in the Illinois Central Eight Conference meet.

Streator also received solid efforts from Jack Rees (28th, 20:22.1), Chase Lane (30th, 20:29.4) and Avery Missel (31st, 20:34.1).

Ottawa 4th at I-8 meet: At Maple Park, the Pirates recorded 112 points to finish fourth behind champion Morris (35), Kaneland (46) and Sycamore (59) at the Interstate 8 Conference meet.

Ottawa was led by Connor Medina (15th, 17:08.5), Atlas Brown (21st, 17:38.38), Grant Smithmeyer (23rd, 17:46.06), Kaleb Nimke (26th, 18:10.83), Aries Brown (27th, 18:30.68), Daniel Fisher (32nd, 20:16.95) and Luke Passwater (38th, 21:17.49).

Sandwich runner-up at KRC meet: At McHenry Township Park in Johnsburg, the Indians scored 78 points to finish only behind champion Woodstock (37) in the Kishwaukee River Conference meet.

Sandwich was led by Logan Trigg (7th, 17:46.35), Nolan Minard (14th, 18:04.38), Alex Walsh (15th, 18:13.41), Alan Parkison (16th, 18:17.35), Lincoln Minard (26th, 19:40.35), Damien Walsh (33rd, 20:27.66) and Parker Eberle (40th, 21:22.74).

Girls cross country

Streator’s Trammel 11th at ICE meet: At The Eastwood Golf Course, the Bulldogs’ Luca Trammel (21:36.8) placed 11th in the Illinois Central Eight Conference meet.

Streator’s Giselle Guadarrama (22:16.8) also finished 13th.

Ottawa 4th at I-8 meet: At Maple Park, the Pirates recorded 98 points to finish fourth behind champion Sycamore (33), Morris (41) and Kaneland (82) at the Interstate 8 Conference meet.

Ottawa was led Georgia Kirkpatrick (12th, 21:47.54), Ailey Harstad (17th, 22:18.69), Haley Solan (20th, 22:50.3), Riley Thrush (23rd, 23:14.52), Jazmine Adams (26th, 23:40.89), Leah Ferrantino (28th, 23:51.84) and Makenzie Blazys (30th, 25:25.75).

Weber, Sandwich captures KRC championships: At McHenry Township Park in Johnsburg, the Indians’ Sunny Weber (18:07.7) won the individual title by over two-and-a-half minutes to help the team score 42 points and win the championship over runner-up Woodstock (62) and third place Marengo (67).

Sandwich’s Isla Stevens (22:37.59) placed ninth, followed by Emily Urbanski (11th, 22:44.2), Karlee Henkins (12th, 22:54.95), Kayla Kressin (13th, 22:56.08) and Olivia Agajanian (30th, 25:19.37).

Girls volleyball

Newark wins title at Bradley-Bourbonnais: At the Bradley-Bourbonnais Moldenhaur Classic, the Norsemen topped Prairie Central 25-12, 25-18 in the title match.

Newark (27-4) defeated St. Joe-Ogden (25-13, 25-18) and lost to Rock Island (25-18, 19-25, 16-14) in pool play but won a tiebreaker to advance to the semifinals where they topped Belleville West (17-25, 25-17, 15-8).

The Norsemen were led on the day by Heather Buhle (34 kills, 28 digs, seven aces, all-tournament team), Rylie Carlson (27 kills, 23 digs, four blocks), Zoey Carlson (27 kills, .535 hitting percentage, 10 blocks, all-tournament team), Morgen Hergenhahn (35 digs), Taylor Jeffers (59 assists, eight aces) and Ella Bromeland (32 assists).

Seneca places 4th at own invite: At the Irish Invite, the Fighting Irish (22-10) finished 2-2, topping Gardner-South Wilmington and Aurora Central Catholic before battling hard in three-set losses to Genoa-Kingston and Morris.

Seneca sophomore Brooklyn Sheedy was named to the all-tournament team.

Streator 1-3-1 at Mendota: At the Mendota Invitational, the Bulldogs defeated Mendota (25-19, 18-25, 25-21), tied Morrison (20-25, 25-17), and lost to Putnam County (25-14, 25-11) and Annawan (25-14, 27-25 and 25-11, 25-21).