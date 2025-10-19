Freedom House receives $15K to fund youth therapy and counseling

Freedom House was recently awarded $15,000 by the Community Foundation of Central Illinois to support the organization’s youth therapy and counseling sessions. (Shaw Local News Network)

Freedom House in Princeton was recently awarded $15,000 by the Community Foundation of Central Illinois to support the organization’s youth therapy and counseling sessions.

“CFCI’s generous and ongoing support for this program enables us to provide free psychotherapy, substance-use recovery support, and medication for young people affected by the trauma of domestic and sexual violence,” Freedom House chief operating officer Chloe Lund said in a news release.

“We are honored to once again support Freedom House and the vital services they provide to our region,” CFCI president and CEO Mark Roberts also said in the news release. “Their continued impact on individuals and families aligns perfectly with our mission to strengthen Central Illinois through philanthropy. This ongoing support is made possible by the generosity of our donors who have established funds through CFCI, ensuring that meaningful work like this continues to thrive for years to come.”

Freedom House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit domestic and sexual violence agency that provides a secure, confidential haven for domestic and sexual violence victims. The organization offers services including free emergency shelter, legal advocacy, medical advocacy, psychotherapy, counseling, and prevention education.

For more information, call 815-872-0087 or visit freedomhouseillinois.org or Freedom House’s social media pages.