Bureau County to hold free electronics recycling event Oct. 25

Bureau County will host a free electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Bureau County Highway Department, 595 Elm Place, Princeton.

The event is limited to Bureau County residents. Proof of residency may be required. Attendees will be limited to seven items per drop-off. The event is subject to end when semi-collection containers are filled. Oversized loads may be turned away. The recycling event is not open to businesses. The event will be held regardless of the weather.

Items accepted for recycling include TVs, monitors, CPU desktops, printers, scanners, fax machines, copiers, typewriters, boom boxes, I-Pads, keyboards, computer mice, computer speakers, digital music players, air fryers, microwaves, laptops, tablets, e-readers, cameras, camcorders, video game consoles, landline phones, coffee makers, electric tea kettles, pizza makers, toasters and toaster ovens, electric power tools, vacuum cleaners, calculators, cable and satellite receivers, digital converter boxes, handheld electronics, Christmas lights, power cords, box fans, de-humidifiers, irons, radios, clocks, space heaters, CD players, record players, stereos, speakers, and VCR, DVD, and DVR players.

Refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, smoke detectors, fluorescent bulbs, batteries and blenders will not be accepted. White goods are prohibited and will not be accepted.

For information, email Recycle@bureaucounty-il.gov.