10 Princeton High students earn College Board National Recognition awards

Princeton High School recently announced that 10 students received First-Generation Recognition, School Recognition, and Rural and Small-Town Recognition awards from the 2025 College Board National Recognition Program. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton High School recently announced that 10 students received First-Generation Recognition, School Recognition, and Rural and Small-Town Recognition awards from the 2025 College Board National Recognition Program.

The recognition programs assist students in standing out on scholarship and college applications. The students earn an award based on College Board assessment achievements, including AP exams, PSAT 10, and the PSAT or NMSQT. The program presented the awards to more than 280,000 high school students.

The Princeton High School award recipients include:

Levi Boggs: School Recognition Award, Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award

School Recognition Award, Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award Sydney Scully: School Recognition Award

School Recognition Award Olivia Fox: First-Generation Recognition Award, Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

First-Generation Recognition Award, Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, School Recognition Award Lydia Johnson: Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, School Recognition Award Caroline Keutzer: Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, School Recognition Award Landon Davis: School Recognition Award

School Recognition Award Camryn Driscoll: School Recognition Award

School Recognition Award Rhett Pearson: Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, School Recognition Award Timothy Batchelor, Jr.: Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, School Recognition Award

Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, School Recognition Award Philip Whited: School Recognition Award

“Congratulations to our Princeton High School students on your national recognition by the College Board—an outstanding accomplishment that reflects your hard work, talent, and dedication to academic excellence. Your achievement brings great pride to Princeton High School and sets a wonderful example for your peers.” Princeton High School principal Andy Berlinski said in a news release.

The students verified award eligibility during their sophomore or junior year by meeting the following criteria:

Take the PSAT and NMSQT, PSAT 10, or AP Exams.

Earn a cumulative B+ or higher GPA by the time of submission.

Be one of the high school’s top 10% test takers, among first-generation college students in the state, among rural and small-town students in the state, or earn a 3+ on two or more distinct AP exams in the eighth, ninth, or 10th grades.

“We are deeply committed to clearing a path for each and every student to take ownership of their future. We are excited that this program recognizes achievements of students across the country,” BigFuture at College Board senior vice president Amy Reitz also said in the news release. “With the highest participation in the program’s history this year, we are proud to support these students on their future paths.”

BigFuture is a free, online resource that helps students take the right first step after high school.

For more information, visit Bigfuture.org