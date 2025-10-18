Princeton High School performances of ‘Little Women’ begin Nov. 1

The Princeton High School drama department will present “Little Women” by Kate Hamill at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2, in the school’s Sally Skinner Auditorium, 103 S. Euclid Ave.

“Little Women,” based on the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, tells the story of the lives of Mthe arch sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. The sisters strive to be kind, intelligent, and imaginative young women during adolescence in the 1860s. The March sisters must negotiate their private ambitions with societal expectations as adulthood approaches.

The cast features Tricia Kloepping as Meg, Elin Workman as Jo, Mia Sluis as Beth, and Bianka Nickelsen as Amy. The rest of the cast includes Mo Franklin, Angela Frost, James Schillaci, Anna Boughton, Hanna Claiborne, Jo Czerwin, Lincoln Frost, Alyssa Stewart, Andrew Stocking, Eliana Carlson, and Lily Simpson.

The Princeton High School production will be directed by Joan Simpson and student director Grace Nesbitt. The stage managers include Alex Killin, Illyana Jones, and Melanie Zimmerman.

Tickets cost $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 17 and under, and are free for Princeton High School students with student IDs. The tickets are available at the auditorium.

“Little Women” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.