Ottawa wins in straight sets over Sandwich: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Ottawa d. Sandwich 25-13, 27-25: At Kingman Gymnasium, the Pirates (9-20-2) picked up the home victory over the Indians (7-21).

Ottawa was led by Bella Knoll (five kills), Belle Markey (four kills), Kerrigan Cooney (four kills, block), Savannah Markey (three kills), Kendall Biba (seven digs), Ashlyn Ganiere (five assists, three aces) and Jordyn Allen (three assists, two aces).

Sandwich received solid performances from Liza Goodbred (three kills), Bailey Frieders (five digs, two kills), Khloe White (two kills, six assists, four digs), Rylee Huml (eight digs, two aces) and Kayden Corneils (five blocks).

Lisle d. Streator 12-25, 25-21, 25-18: At Lisle, the Bulldogs (15-12-1, 5-8) dropped the three-set, Illinois Central Eight Conference match to the Lions.

Streator was led by Aubrey Jacobs (nine kills, four blocks, 11 assists, ace), Alexa Barr (seven kills), Kinslee Sweeden (five kills, block, three aces, 14 assists), Malea Zavada (four kills, five blocks) and Maiya Lansford (17 digs, kill, ace).

Taylor Jeffers

Newark d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-19, 25-13: At Newark, the Norsemen (24-3, 8-0) clinched at least a share of the Little Ten Conference regular-season title with the triumph over the Royals.

Newark was led by setter Taylor Jeffers, who passed for 11 assists and surpassed 1,000 for her career. Rylie Carlson and Zoey Carlson (four aces) each had eight kills with Heather Buhle adding six. The Norsemen also had nine assists from Ella Bromeland, and six and five digs respectively from Morgen Hergenhahn and Sadie Pottinger.

Serena d. Indian Creek 25-11, 25-20: At Shabbona, the Huskers improved to 15-7-1 overall and 7-1 in LTC action with the road win over the Timberwolves.

Serena had outstanding efforts from Anna Hjerpe (13 digs, five aces, six kills), Rebekah Shugrue (13 assists, six digs, three aces, two kills), Kendall Whiteaker (nine kills, block), Brynley Glade (six digs, four aces), Emily Hoffman (two aces, block, kill), Maddie Young (three kills, block) and Aubrey Duffy (10 digs).

Earlville d. LaMoille 25-16, 25-21: At LaMoille, the Red Raiders (17-12, 4-3) topped the Lions in LTC play.

Earlville was led by Liz Vazquez (12 digs), Bailey Miller (six kills), Audrey Scherer (eight assists), Jacey Helgesen (seven service points, ace) and Addie Scherer (three kills, block, two aces).

Fieldcrest d. Flanagan-Cornell 25-19, 18-25, 25-15: At Minonk, the Knights (14-14-2, 5-7) defeated the Falcons (16-12, 3-9) in the Heart of Illinois Conference match.