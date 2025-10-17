Mobile Food Pantry set for Oct. 30 at Bureau County Fairgrounds

The River Bend Food Bank will partner with Bureau County Food Pantry, Old Wheels Club, and First Lutheran Church to hold a mobile food pantry at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Image provided by River Bend Food Bank)

The River Bend Food Bank will partner with Bureau County Food Pantry, Old Wheels Club, and First Lutheran Church to hold a mobile food pantry at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes before the distribution. The food distribution may last two hours. Participants can bring laundry baskets to carry food. Registration is required and will be held from 9:15 to 10 a.m.

For more information, visit riverbendfoodbank.org