La Salle-Peru High School names Renaissance Students of the Month

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Axel Mora, Cierra Polk, Danna Vazquez, Kiera Mertes, Leah Dzik, Nina Leffers, Briannah Tarkowski-Doubet, Johan Escobedo, Ruby Stash, Grace Pack, Isaac Adams, and Georgia Buffo.

Students are nominated for this honor by L-P teachers, coaches and staff. Mertes was also chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Eureka Savings Bank.