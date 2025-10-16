Shaw Local

Woodland gets win, Marquette dealt defeat in TCC Tournament: The Times Wednesday Roundup

By J.T. Pedelty

Girls volleyball

Woodland d. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-14, 25-18; Roanoke-Benson d. Midland 25-22, 25-21; Putnam Co. d. Marquette 23-25, 25-16, 25-21: In Granville on the third day of the 2025 Tri-County Conference Tournament, the Warriors, Rockets and Panthers all picked up victories.

Tenth-seeded Woodland (8-17) claimed ninth place after finishing 1-1 in the tournament.

No. 7 seed Marquette (10-13) was also eliminated, with Putnam County moving on to face Roanoke-Benson in Thursday’s 5 p.m. consolation match.

Thursday’s final day will continue with the third-place match between Dwight and St. Bede at 6 p.m. and conclude with the scheduled 7 p.m. championship pitting No. 1 seed Henry-Senachwine against No. 3 Seneca.

Sandwich d. Woodstock 25-17, 21-25, 25-11: At Sandwich, the host Indians (7-20) picked up the victory led by Khloe White (18 assists, 11 digs), Rylee Huml (19 digs), Alayla Harris (four kills, three blocks), Bailey Frieders (14 digs), Kayden Cornelis (five kills) and Mikayla Brain (five kills).

