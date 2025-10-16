Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Princeton to open regional at home: BCR regional boys soccer preview

Princeton's Jacoby Smallwood (23) celebrates a goal with teammate Tyler VanDeventer in Tuesday's match vs. Stillman Valley at Bryant Field. Smallwood scored three goals to lead the Tigers to a 4-0 win.

Princeton's Jakoby Smallwood (23) celebrates a goal with teammate Tyler VanDeventer in the Tigers' 4-0 win over Stillman Valley on Oct. 7 at Bryant Field. The Tigers will open the Class 1A regionals at home against Stanford Olympia at 11 a.m. Saturday. (Mike Vaughn)

By Kevin Hieronymus

1A Peoria Christian Regional

Team to beat: (1) Peoria Christian (18-5-2)

Pairings: Saturday, Oct. 18 - Match 1, (9) Stanford Olympia (2-18-1) at (8) Princeton (4-16-1), 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 20 - Match 2: (1) Peoria Christian vs. winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m. Match 3: (4) Chillicothe IVC (12-7-2) vs. (5) Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy (6-14-1), 6:30 p.m., Eastside Center, East Peoria. Fri., Oct. 24 - Championship: Winners 2-3, Eastside Center.

Worthy of note: The Tigers will get the home pitch advantage for Saturday’s play-in game with Olympia, which travels 1 1/2 hours north. Olympia is a 53-year consolidation outside of Bloomington-Normal made up of Atlanta, Armstrong, Danver, Hopedale, McLean, Minier, Stanford and Waynesville. The Spartans won for the first time in 15 matches by defeating Argenta-Oreana 4-3 on Wednesday. Olympia’s last winning season was 2022 (12-11) and the Spartans have gone 7-53-1 since. The Tigers-Spartans’ winner feeds into top-seeded and defending regional champion Peoria Christian, which beat Mendota 3-2 on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s sectional final won by Mendota 2-1. The Chargers beat IVC 8-0 last week.

Last year’s regional finals: Peoria Christian 4, Quincy Notre Dame 0; Mendota 5, Princeton 0

Next: Winner advances to the Chillicothe Sectional to face the Quincy Regional winner at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

1A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional

Team to beat: (2) Central Catholic (8-10-3)

Pairings: Friday, Oct. 17 - Match 1: (10) St. Bede (1-3-3) at (7) Normal Calvary Christian Academy (3-8-2). Mon., Oct. 20 - Match 2: (2) Central Catholic vs. Winner Match 1,7 p.m. Tue., Oct. 21 - Match 3: (3) Roanoke-Benson/Eureka (12-7-2) vs. (6) Peoria Manual (5-9-1), 7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 25 - Championship: Winners 2-3, 2 p.m.

Worthy of note: The Bruins just played their first official home match on Wednesday, falling 7-0 to Abingdon-Avon. They will now make their program debut in the IHSA postseason when they travel to Normal to face Calvary Christian. ... Both Roanoke-Benson/Eureka and Central Catholic lost in regional final matches last year.

Last year’s regional finals: Alleman 5, Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 2; Normal U-High 5, Central Catholic 1

Next: Winner advances to the Chillicothe Sectional to face the Alleman Regional winner at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

NOTE: DePue-Hall will not be participating in the postseason this year.

BCRBCR SportsPrinceton PrepsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesSt. Bede Preps
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL