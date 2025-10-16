Princeton to open regional at home: BCR regional boys soccer preview

Princeton's Jakoby Smallwood (23) celebrates a goal with teammate Tyler VanDeventer in the Tigers' 4-0 win over Stillman Valley on Oct. 7 at Bryant Field. The Tigers will open the Class 1A regionals at home against Stanford Olympia at 11 a.m. Saturday. (Mike Vaughn)

1A Peoria Christian Regional

Team to beat: (1) Peoria Christian (18-5-2)

Pairings: Saturday, Oct. 18 - Match 1, (9) Stanford Olympia (2-18-1) at (8) Princeton (4-16-1), 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 20 - Match 2: (1) Peoria Christian vs. winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m. Match 3: (4) Chillicothe IVC (12-7-2) vs. (5) Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy (6-14-1), 6:30 p.m., Eastside Center, East Peoria. Fri., Oct. 24 - Championship: Winners 2-3, Eastside Center.

Worthy of note: The Tigers will get the home pitch advantage for Saturday’s play-in game with Olympia, which travels 1 1/2 hours north. Olympia is a 53-year consolidation outside of Bloomington-Normal made up of Atlanta, Armstrong, Danver, Hopedale, McLean, Minier, Stanford and Waynesville. The Spartans won for the first time in 15 matches by defeating Argenta-Oreana 4-3 on Wednesday. Olympia’s last winning season was 2022 (12-11) and the Spartans have gone 7-53-1 since. The Tigers-Spartans’ winner feeds into top-seeded and defending regional champion Peoria Christian, which beat Mendota 3-2 on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s sectional final won by Mendota 2-1. The Chargers beat IVC 8-0 last week.

Last year’s regional finals: Peoria Christian 4, Quincy Notre Dame 0; Mendota 5, Princeton 0

Next: Winner advances to the Chillicothe Sectional to face the Quincy Regional winner at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

1A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional

Team to beat: (2) Central Catholic (8-10-3)

Pairings: Friday, Oct. 17 - Match 1: (10) St. Bede (1-3-3) at (7) Normal Calvary Christian Academy (3-8-2). Mon., Oct. 20 - Match 2: (2) Central Catholic vs. Winner Match 1,7 p.m. Tue., Oct. 21 - Match 3: (3) Roanoke-Benson/Eureka (12-7-2) vs. (6) Peoria Manual (5-9-1), 7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 25 - Championship: Winners 2-3, 2 p.m.

Worthy of note: The Bruins just played their first official home match on Wednesday, falling 7-0 to Abingdon-Avon. They will now make their program debut in the IHSA postseason when they travel to Normal to face Calvary Christian. ... Both Roanoke-Benson/Eureka and Central Catholic lost in regional final matches last year.

Last year’s regional finals: Alleman 5, Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 2; Normal U-High 5, Central Catholic 1

Next: Winner advances to the Chillicothe Sectional to face the Alleman Regional winner at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

NOTE: DePue-Hall will not be participating in the postseason this year.