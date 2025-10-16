Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Ottawa’s Roxy Cinemas closed for renovations

Downtown theatre set to reopen Thursday, Oct. 24

Roxy Cinemas is closed while undergoing renovations.

Roxy Cinemas is closed while undergoing renovations. (Stephanie Jaquins)

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

Roxy Cinemas is closed while undergoing renovations.

The downtown Ottawa movie theatre will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 24.

A request for further information was not provided by press time.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

La Salle County BusinessBusinessNewsTribuneEyes on EnterpriseIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesMyWebTimesOttawa