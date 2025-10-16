Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Mendota students view Mexican Heritage Exhibit at Hume-Carnegie

Documentary “Where Our Paths Meet” on display through November

Lincoln Elementary School students learning about making traditional tortilla tools

Lincoln Elementary School students learning about making traditional tortillas (Photo provided by Amy Brewer )

By Kate Santillan

Mendota High School recently had 65 students visit the Hume-Carnegie Museum to view a screening of the documentary “Where Our Paths Meet.”

The documentary was created from interviews featuring five of the first people to immigrate to Mendota from Mexico.

The students toured the museum’s new building and viewed an exhibit of Mexican items loaned by residents. Lincoln Elementary School second and third grade students also toured the museum, created paper flowers, and viewed the Mexican items exhibit.

The Hume-Carnegie Museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The “Where Our Paths Meet” documentary and exhibit will be on display through November. The project was sponsored by the Illinois Humanities and created in partnership with Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership, Reimagine Mendota, and Northern Illinois University.

Mendota High School students visiting the Hume-Carnegie Museum to view its “Where Our Paths Meet” documentary and exhibit

Mendota High School students visiting the Hume-Carnegie Museum to view its “Where Our Paths Meet” documentary and exhibit (Photo provided by Amy Brewer )

MendotaLa Salle CountyNewsTribuneIllinois Valley Front Headlines