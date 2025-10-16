Mendota 4-H BB Club accepting fall season enrollment

The Mendota program’s 4-H BB Club is accepting enrollment for its fall club season. (Chris Yucus)

The Mendota program’s 4-H BB Club is accepting enrollment for its fall club season.

A 4-H BB gun club teaches children ages eight to 18 firearm safety, marksmanship skills, and responsible firearms use through BB guns.

The Mendota 4-H BB Club is part of the LaSalle County 4-H Shooting Sports program and the National 4-H Shooting Sports Program. The program’s goal will be to help members develop as individuals and responsible citizens. The club is led by certified volunteer instructors.

The program activities and adult leaders support provide youth opportunities to develop life skills, self-worth, and conservation ethics. To enroll in the club and select an air rifle project, visit 4h.zsuite.org/.

The club includes a $20 annual enrollment fee with a maximum $60 per family fee. 4-H club members enrolled in a different club can pay a one-time $20 annual fee. Accepted methods of payment include online credit card or check may payable to U of I Extension. The club season practice schedule, days, and times will be emailed after enrollment. To request a waiver, call 815-433-0707.

Club members will not be allowed to participate until payments are received. Participants also must complete online enrollment, medical history and release from liability forms, and equipment fees. The forms and fees can be submitted to the Extension office. Club members also must be eight to 18 years old as of Monday, Sept. 1.

For more information, call 815-433-0707.