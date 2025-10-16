La Salle man gets prison in stolen gun case

A La Salle man pleaded guilty Thursday to two firearm charges. Evan Boswell will go to prison for 18 months and then serve 48 months’ felony probation.

Boswell, 18, also listed in Ottawa, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a guilty plea to two felonies.

First, Boswell pleaded guilty one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon with no FOID, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison but with no possibility of probation. He was sentenced to 18 months.

Then, Boswell pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison. He was sentenced to four years’ reporting probation; but that commences after he serves his prison time.

A third count, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, was dismissed as part of the plea.

Boswell declined to address Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni before sentencing.

Boswell was charged after La Salle County sheriff’s deputies, responding to a stolen gun report, located Boswell on Aug. 11 at a Naplate residence. There, police found the stolen pistol along with a 9-mm with its serial number removed in “a hiding hole” in a child’s bedroom inside the residence.

Under the terms of the plea, the stolen gun will be returned to its owner. With time served and a shot at day-for-day good time, he could be released in spring 2026.