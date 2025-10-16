Bureau County History Center opens H.W. Immke Photo exhibit

The Bureau County History Center unveiled a new exhibit offering an intimate look at the photography collection of H.W. Immke, whose private grief deeply influenced his work. (Photo provided by Bureau County History Center)

The Bureau County History Center unveiled a new exhibit offering an intimate look at the photography collection of H.W. Immke, whose private grief deeply influenced his work.

The exhibit, which opened Sept. 5, features photographs spanning from 1867 to 1923, including portraits of early Bureau County settlers, scenes from the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and rare death photography. It will remain on display through 2027, with rotating images to showcase as many of the collection’s photos as possible.

“This exhibit has been nearly two years in the making,” BCHC Executive Director Lex Poppens said. “Curator Jessica Gray, our volunteers, and many others have put in a herculean effort. We are grateful to Tim and Jill Schlindwein and Dr. James and Sharon Wilson for underwriting this project, along with the support of our members and donors.”

The Historical Society received the Immke Collection in 1957 from the photographer’s family. It includes more than 20,000 glass plate negatives, photographic prints, and equipment, weighing nearly four tons. Immke operated a Princeton photography studio from 1866 to 1923 and is believed to have taken at least 30,000 photographs during his career.

Many negatives were lost or damaged over time. An estimated 10,000 glass plates were likely recycled during World War I due to the cost of glass, and others suffered damage while stored in the Immke family barn.

Since 1987, the History Center has worked to restore the images, removing them from original wrappings and handmade wooden boxes and placing them in archival sleeves. Advances in technology have now allowed the complete scanning of the negatives.

“We are pleased to present these remarkable images to the public for the first time in their most complete form,” curator Jessica Gray said. “Most have never been seen before and offer a unique glimpse into early Bureau County life.”

Visitors interested in searching for ancestors in the collection can fill out a form with a surname request. The History Center staff will assist in searching the Immke database to help reconnect families with their history.

Plans are underway to make the photographs and accompanying biographies available online in a searchable database by 2026 at bureauhistory.org.

The H.W. Immke Exhibit will be open until Fall 2027 and is located in the Newell-Bryant Museum on the History Center Campus. Exhibit hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, or by appointment by calling 815-875-2184.