Streator library events set for October and November

Streator Public Library (Tom Sistak)

By Kate Santillan

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., recently announced its upcoming programs and events for October and November.

The event schedule includes:

  • Skulls Scavenger Hunt: Monday, Oct. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 1. Participants will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt also will be themed.
  • Lego Club: Monday, Oct. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 1. Attendees can play with Legos. The club is intended for children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
  • The Scribble Studio: 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27. Participants will be able to create projects to take home. The studio also is sensory friendly. The studio is open to adults.
  • Beginners Painting Academy: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28. Attendees can learn acrylic and watercolor art skills. The program is intended for children ages newborn to five.
  • Skeletons Storytime: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28. Participants will be able to listen to stories by skeletons. The program is open to children ages newborn to five.
  • Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29. Attendees can play board games, puzzles, and video games.
  • Lets Talk: True Crime: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 29. Participants will be able to listen to and discuss true crime stories. The program is intended for teens and adult.
  • Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 30. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The program is open to children.
  • Afternoon Watercolor Painting: 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings during a group paint session. Paint and materials are being provided. Attendees can bring their own brushes.
  • Discovery Lab: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30. Attendees can participate in STEM activities. The lab is intended for teens.
  • Haunted Mansion: New Orleans: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, and from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, in the library’s basement. Participants will be able to explore a New Orleans-themed haunted mansion. Parental guidance is encouraged. The event is wheelchair accessible.
