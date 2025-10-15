Princeton’s Ruby Acker wins race at Henry: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Cross country

At Henry: Princeton’s Ruby Acker ran a time of 21:49 for 3.1 miles to win the Henry Triangular at the Marshall/Putnam County Fairgrounds with Henry and Newark.

Princeton won by forfeit with top 6 finishes from Payton Frueh (21:50), Alexandra Waca (22:58), Avery Waca (25:04), Susanna Bohms (25:05) and Natalie Meyer (25:33).

Also for Princeton, Lily Simpson (27:11) finished eighth and Emma Dye (27:38) ninth.

Just two boys ran for Princeton, fourth-place Brady Gross (21:09) and 11th Cruz Rodriguez (25:51).

Volleyball

Amboy def. Morrison 25-19, 19-25, 25-22: The Clippers defeated the Fillies in NUIC play with Jillian Anderson contributing six kills, Kiera Carlson five kills and Lillian Leffelman seven points.