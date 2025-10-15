Peru Police receive $40K grant for traffic safety enforcement

The Peru Police Department has received a $40,000 federal grant to boost traffic safety enforcement through September 2026, Lt. Doug Bernabei announced in a Tuesday news release.

The Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant, funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety dollars, will support increased patrols targeting impaired driving, speeding, seat belt violations, and other dangerous behaviors.

“We are grateful for this grant, which allows us to step up enforcement of impaired driving, seat belt, speeding and other traffic safety laws under the banners of ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,’ ‘Click It or Ticket’ and ‘Drive High. Get a DUI,’” Lt. Bernabei said.

The grant period runs from Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026. Officers will conduct extra enforcement operations during high-risk times, focusing on speeding, distracted driving, failure to yield, disobeying traffic signals, and seat belt use.

Key statewide campaigns will be emphasized during some of the deadliest times of the year to raise awareness and promote safer driving habits.

“Our top priority is the safety of everyone on our roadways, and we will continue holding those who break the law accountable,” Bernabei said.

For more information, contact Lt. Doug Bernabei at 815-223-2151 or dbernabei@perupolice.org.